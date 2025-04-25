Police searching for man accused of stealing from Walmart twice; can you ID him?

BEAVERCREEK — Can you identify this suspect?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Beavercreek Police are searching for a man accused of stealing items from Walmart twice, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

The first incident happened on April 15, while the second occurred a few days later on April 20.

The suspect is accused of entering Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard and taking items without paying.

The police department posted the suspect’s photos on its Facebook page.

If you recognize him, contact Officer Lammert at (937) 426-1225, extension 166, or by email.

Man accused of stealing from Walmart Photo contributed by City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) (City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) /City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group