Police searching for 2 women accused of stealing from children’s clothing store

By WHIO Staff
Clothing Store Suspect #1 (L); Clothing Suspect #2 (R) Photo contributed by the City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) (City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) /City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook))
BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these two women?

Beavercreek Police are searching for two women accused of stealing from a children’s clothing store, according to a social media post.

They entered Carter’s at The Greene on April 18.

The suspects allegedly selected merchandise, placed it in a bag, and left the store without paying.

The police department posted security photos on its Facebook page.

If anyone can identify them, contact Officer Denlinger at (937) 426-1225, extension 157.

You may also email any tips here.

Most Read