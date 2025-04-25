Police searching for 2 women accused of stealing from children’s clothing store

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these two women?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Beavercreek Police are searching for two women accused of stealing from a children’s clothing store, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

They entered Carter’s at The Greene on April 18.

The suspects allegedly selected merchandise, placed it in a bag, and left the store without paying.

The police department posted security photos on its Facebook page.

If anyone can identify them, contact Officer Denlinger at (937) 426-1225, extension 157.

You may also email any tips here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group