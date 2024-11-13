Police looking for suspect accused of using counterfeit money to steal over $700 in items

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this suspect?

The Beavercreek Police have posted photos and a description on social media.

Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect accused of presenting counterfeit money and stealing over $700 in merchandise.

The suspect allegedly stole the items from Euro Perfumes inside the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

If you have information, call Officer Dobney at (937) 426-1225, ext. 145, or email him.

You can remain anonymous.

