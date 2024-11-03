Police investigating reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 2:42 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 470 block of Mertland Ave on reports of a stabbing.

Medics were called to the scene but it is unclear if anyone was stabbed or what the severity of their injuries might be, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

No suspect information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

