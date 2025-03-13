Police investigating reported shooting in Miamisburg neighborhood

MIAMISBURG — Police are responding to a reported shooting in a Miamisburg neighborhood Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported in the 700 block of Golden Arrow Court around 9:30 p.m.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several Miamisburg police cruisers near the house. Our crews also watched as a K9 unit arrived.

