Police investigating reported shooting in Miamisburg neighborhood

MIAMISBURG — Police are responding to a reported shooting in a Miamisburg neighborhood Wednesday night.
News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is heading to the scene and will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.
The shooting was reported in the 700 block of Golden Arrow Court around 9:30 p.m.
News Center 7 crews on scene see several Miamisburg police cruisers near the house. Our crews also watched as a K9 unit arrived.
