Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 4:55 a.m. crews were called to the 450 block of Patterson Rd on reports of a shooting.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that medics were staged in the area, but it is unclear at this time if anyone was shot.

No suspect info was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

