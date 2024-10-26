Injuries reported after 2 vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Around 2:45 a.m. crews were called to the area of Wayne Ave and Arbor Ave on reports of a crash.
Upon arrival, crews found two vehicles involved in a crash.
Injuries were reported, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Details on the severity of injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
