Police ID 17-year-old high school student killed after being shot multiple times

CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old high school student killed in an Ohio shooting has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cincinnati Police said Jayshawn Cornelius, 17, died after being shot several times inside a home early Tuesday morning, according to our news partner, WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

As previously reported by News Center 7, officers found Cornelius shot at the 3000 block of Percy Avenue.

They found over a dozen bullet holes scattered across the front of the home, WCPO said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police told WCPO that they received a Shotspotter alert around 1:30 a.m.

Shell casings were discovered outside, and police said that this indicated that Cornelius was shot from outside the home, and the bullets went inside, WPOC reported.

Cincinnati Public Schools released a statement on Tuesday.

“Cincinnati Public Schools mourns the death of a Hughes STEM High School student, Jayshawn Cornelius. We recognize this tragic event, and our sympathy and support remain with the family, friends and school community. CPS has counselors available, encouraging families to contact the school for assistance if needed.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group