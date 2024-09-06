Second person arrested after woman’s body found in trash can

MIDDLETOWN — A second person has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a trash can in Middletown, according to the Middletown Division of Police.

Brandon L. Davis was arrested for complicity to aggravated murder on Sept. 5.

Police say Davis’ arrest was the result of the ongoing investigation.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on July 1 at 11:08 a.m. Middletown police responded to the 1000 block of Centennial Avenue for a report of a possible deceased person.

Officers on scene located a deceased person in a trash can in the alley.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office identified Asiah Slone, 35, as the victim.

In August, police arrested Perry Hart, 59, in connection to Slone’s death. He has since been indicted on aggravated murder charges.

Investigators with the coroner’s office have not said how Slone died.

Asiah Slone

