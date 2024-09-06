Former WHIO staff member inducted into Dayton Area Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame

DAYTON — A former member of the WHIO team has been indicted into the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Former Chief Videographer Chuck Hamlin spent more than 40 years at Channel 7 before retiring in 2023.

Hamlin has been lovingly referred to as the McGyver of local TV due to his ability to fix anything and always get a live shot on TV.

Television runs in his family as his father was the former WHIO Sports Announcer, the late Tom Hamiln.

But Chuck preferred working behind the scenes.

Congratulations Chuck from your WHIO family!

