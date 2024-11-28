Pike County Massacre: Judge dismisses death penalty for Billy Wagner trial

PIKE COUNTY — The possibility of the death penalty is no longer on the table in the final trial connected to the Pike County massacre.

On Wednesday, retired Darke County Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan Hein dismissed the death penalty specification in the case against George “Billy” Wagner III, according to online court documents.

This came about a week after Hein announced he intended to do so. Prosecutors had filed an opposition to that on Monday.

Hein also granted Wagner’s request for a change of venue this week. A new location for his trial has not been chosen yet.

Billy, his wife Angela, and their sons George and Edward “Jake” Wagner were all accused of and charged in connection to shooting and killing eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families “execution-style” in 2016.

On April 22, 2016, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40, Dana Rhoden, 37, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Gary Rhoden, 37, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, and Kenneth Rhoden, 44, were all found shot to death in their four homes.

Angela and Jake took plea deals and pleaded to charges, including conspiracy to commit aggravated murder to avoid the death penalty. They both will be sentenced on Dec. 17

George Wagner IV was convicted of several charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder, in 2022. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Billy’s trial is currently set to start in January.

