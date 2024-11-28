Check your tickets! Powerball ticket worth $250K sold in Ohio

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — A Powerball ticket worth $250,000 was sold in Ohio this week.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The ticket matched four out of five Powerball numbers and the Power Play from Wednesday’s drawing.
According to the Ohio Lottery, it was sold at Discount Tobacco & Beverage in Richmond Heights, near Cleveland.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man flown to hospital after being shot multiple times near Family Dollar
- Area quarterback named finalist for Ohio’s Mr. Football
- Dayton concludes Maui Invitational knocking off No. 2 UConn
Wednesday’s winning numbers were 1, 6, 7, 13, 40, and Powerball 5. The Power Play option was 5x.
No one hit the jackpot, which now rises to an estimated $214 million.
The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]