Check your tickets! Powerball ticket worth $250K sold in Ohio

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — A Powerball ticket worth $250,000 was sold in Ohio this week.

The ticket matched four out of five Powerball numbers and the Power Play from Wednesday’s drawing.

According to the Ohio Lottery, it was sold at Discount Tobacco & Beverage in Richmond Heights, near Cleveland.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 1, 6, 7, 13, 40, and Powerball 5. The Power Play option was 5x.

No one hit the jackpot, which now rises to an estimated $214 million.

The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday.

