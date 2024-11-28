Area quarterback named finalist for Ohio’s Mr. Football

COLUMBUS — An area quarterback has been named one of the finalists for Ohio’s Mr. Football.

Bellefontaine High School senior quarterback Tavien St. Clair is one of eight finalists named by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA).

He completed 166 of his 244 passes for 2,536 yards and 29 touchdowns.

St. Clair also rushed for 254 yards and nine scores.

“Blessed to be named a Mr. Football Finalist!,” he wrote on social media.

As a four-year starter, he threw for almost 9,800 career passing yards and 104 touchdowns and rushed for 17 touchdowns.

St. Clair is a two-time Southwest District Division III Offensive Player of the Year and three-time Central Buckeye Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

He has committed to Ohio State.

The winner will be announced by on Dec. 5.

