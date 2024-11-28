61-year-old man hospitalized after Dayton stabbing, woman in custody

DAYTON — A woman is in custody and a man is hospitalized after a stabbing in Dayton Wednesday morning.
Police and medics responded around 6 a.m. to the 400 block of Delaware Avenue on reports of a stabbing, according to Sgt. Roberta Bailey.
Upon arrival, officers found a 53-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man inside an apartment.
They found the man in a bedroom with a stab wound. Medics transported him to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Bailey said.
Officers arrested the woman and booked her in the Montgomery County Jail for felonious assault.
The incident remains under investigation.
