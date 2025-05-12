Military vehicle drifts over interstate wall, crashes onto street below

WASHINGTON — Two people were injured after a military vehicle they were in drifted off the roadway, drove over a wall, and crashed onto the street below.

A Washington State Patrol Trooper and Public Information Officer Rick Johnson shared a post on X that showed pictures of the damaged military vehicle and explained where it crashed on Saturday.

The military vehicle was pulling a trailer on Interstate 90 and drifted right, drove off the roadway, and crashed below on a street in Bellevue, Washington, according to the post.

It was unclear what caused the vehicle to drift off the roadway since no other vehicles were involved, our Seattle sister station KIRO-7 reported.

