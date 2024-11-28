Rain, wintry mix could cause problems for Thanksgiving travel plans

MIAMI VALLEY — Rain showers could turn into accumulating snow this evening, causing problems for those traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, more than 70 million people are on the roads traveling this holiday weekend, according to AAA.

Storm Center 7′s Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney said the best chance of snow will be along, and north of Interstate 70.

Indiana resident Aaron Tolloty said the weather was not causing problems on the roads, instead it was the drivers in a rush.

“We’ve already ran into a couple issues, a couple people you know, trying to speed up and get right in front of us, in front of a semi,” Tolloty said. “Which obviously could cause an accident.”

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) spokesperson Loryn Bryson said people shouldn’t drive this way near snowplows.

“It’s not the place to be so being right behind the truck, there’s a lot that goes into those trucks. There’s a lot that goes on in front of that truck, behind that truck, there’s a lot of moving parts, there’s snow, there’s salt, there’s brine,” Bryson said.

ODOT has released a new public awareness campaign after cars hit more than 20 of its plows last year.

The department wants more people to know where crews are on the road.

People who use Waze will get alerts letting them know there is a work truck ahead.

“Our trucks are very large, they have those big flashing lights. When you see us, make sure that you give us plenty of room to work,” Bryson said.

Tolloty hopes people take that advice and make it where they are going safely.

“Considering the times that we live in now, we need to be thankful for you know our lives and that we’re all alive,” Tolloty said.

ODOT wants to remind drivers to be extra careful on bridges and overpasses, as they freeze first.

