Rain to turn into wintry snow mix over next several hours

Rain showers could become accumulating snow for some this evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7′s Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney is tracking the system. He will have the latest timing and impacts LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The best chance of seeing the full changeover to snow will be along and north of I-70.

Accumulations will be limited due to warm ground temperatures, slightly above-freezing air temperatures, and the very wet nature of the snow.

We will continue to update this story.

Snow accumulation

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



