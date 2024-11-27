Man shot multiple times near Springfield Dollar General

SPRINGFIELD — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Springfield Wednesday.

Around 5:30 p.m. Springfield police were called to the Dollar General at 2129 East Main Street for reports of a man shot.

Officers found a man in his 20s who had been shot multiple times, according to a Springfield police lieutenant.

The man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center where he will be flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police did not have any details about suspects.

We will continue to follow this story.

