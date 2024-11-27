Community mourning firefighter’s unexpected death in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — A community is mourning the unexpected death of a firefighter.

Sean Reese worked as a firefighter for the Indian Joint Fire District and died unexpectedly, according to an online obituary.

He worked in the Indian Joint Fire District’s Unit 13.

The Indian Joint Fire District posted a tribute to Sean on its Facebook page.

“From a young age, Sean dreamed of becoming a firefighter, spending countless hours at the firehouse alongside his father, Tim. In April 2009, while still a high school senior, Sean answered the call to serve his community, patiently waiting until he turned 18 to officially join the ranks. In addition to obtaining a Level 1 Fire Certification, Sean was also a rescue diver. Sean served with courage, honor, and an unwavering dedication to public service—qualities that defined his life and his commitment to helping others in ways few can imagine. His absence leaves a profound void, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and served alongside him. Rest Easy Brother, We Will Take It From Here.”

Funeral services have not yet been announced.

