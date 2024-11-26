Police pursuit results in several crashes, shooting; large investigations at several scenes

SPRINGFIELD — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting and two crashes in Springfield this morning.
Springfield Police on the scene told News Center 7 that this began this morning with a complaint of gunfire in the 100 block of W. Southern Avenue.
That led to a pursuit, which resulted in several crashes.
Around 10:30 a.m. police responded to the area of E. Main Street and N. Belmont Avenue on reports of a shooting and a crash involving multiple vehicles.
News Center 7 has also confirmed with dispatchers that a pedestrian crash was reported in the first block of W. Southern Avenue.
This is all under investigation. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
