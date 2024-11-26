Coroner IDs man killed in shooting, crash in Dayton

DAYTON — The man who died after being shot and then involved in a crash in Dayton over the weekend has been identified.

Djuan Hall, 34, was identified on Tuesday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police were called to the 4600 block of Forsythe Avenue on an initial report of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“Someone just got shot in my house,” one 911 caller told dispatchers.

Before police got to the scene, an additional call came in regarding a crash where someone in a vehicle had been shot, according to Lt. Steven Bauer.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a crash on the 1900 block of Arlene Avenue.

Hall was found shot in the vehicle that caused the crash. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he died a day later, according to the coroner’s office.

A female who was in the car that drove away from the scene was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries from the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting and the crash.

