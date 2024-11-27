Mother alerts police after her child threatens to shoot students at local school

KETTTERING — A mother called police on her own child for threatening to shoot students at a local school.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson has been following this story. She will have the punishment the child faces LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Investigators said a student at Kettering Fairmont High School had a list of student names that they appeared to have problems with.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation started when a parent came forward after they found the video on their child’s phone indicating they wanted to shoot students, according to the district.

The district notified families in a letter posted to social media.

On Monday, Kettering police and the district’s superintendent met with the students on the list and their families.

The student who made the threat is being held under mental health evaluation

Police said they have been in contact with the prosecutor’s office about any potential charges.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



