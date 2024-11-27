18-year-old woman dies after crash on major interstate

CLINTON COUNTY — A person is dead after a crash on a major interstate in Ohio Tuesday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from the Wilmington Post responded just after 6 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 southbound near US-68 in Clinton County, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Subaru Legacy was going south on I-71 when it hit a 2022 Ram pickup. The impact forced the truck to the right and the Subaru into the median.

Medics transported the Subaru’s driver, Loren Schorr, 21, and passenger Makell Rhineheart, 18, to Clinton Memorial Hospital. Rhineheart later died at the hospital, the spokesperson.

No one from the pickup truck was hurt.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Fire and EMS, and Port William EMS provided mutual aid.

The crash remains under investigation.

