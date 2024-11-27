Police searching for woman suspected of ‘sophisticated’ fraud scheme

TIPP CITY — Police are looking for a woman they said is involved in a “fairly sophisticated” crime.

A woman walked into a Tipp City bank, showed a temporary BMV ID, and used it to withdraw cash from an account, a police spokesperson said.

The ID was not real and had the woman’s picture on it but contained someone else’s personal information.

Police said as soon as the bank learned about the fraudulent transaction they replenished the victim’s account and notified police.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call police at 937-667-3112 ext#3392 or send an email to veldmanl@tippcity.net

