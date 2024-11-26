Woman found dead from head trauma in hotel, man arrested

HAMILTON — A 41-year-old Hamilton man facing a murder charge will be held without bond as he awaits a preliminary hearing next week, originally reported by WCPO.

Marlowe Matthews of Hamilton is charged in the death of Yolanda M. Wilson, 48, of Hamilton. Police say she was beaten to death. He appeared in Hamilton Municipal Court on Tuesday where a preliminary hearing was set for 8 a.m. Dec. 4 and an attorney was appointed to represent him.

Visiting Judge Harry Zornow presided over the case.

As Matthews left the courtroom, his family told him they loved him and to “stay strong.”

Officers found Wilson at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Room 140 at the Cove Motel, 2800 Dixie Hwy. Police say 24 hours earlier, Matthews allegedly entered the motel room at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and did not leave until 3 a.m. Sunday.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found Wilson non-responsive, and after examination found her to be deceased. Wilson had multiple visible blunt force traumas to her head, according to a police report.

Video from Cove Motel showed no one had entered or exited Room 140 between the time Matthews left and when officers and medics arrived, according to police.

