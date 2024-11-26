Local manufacturing facility to close in January

DAYTON — A Dayton manufacturing facility is set to close early next year.

idX Corporation will close its facility on Needmore Road on January 22, 2025, according to a WARN notice filed with the state last week.

The closure will result in 66 employees losing their jobs.

“All affected employees have been notified pursuant to WARN concurrent with the issuance of this letter,” the company’s director of external relations wrote in the notice.

The company’s website says they’re the “preeminent designer & manufacturer of consumer environments.”

