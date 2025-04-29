‘Preparing for the worst;’ Local library bracing for potential funding cuts

TIPP CITY — A Miami County library is facing big budget cuts, as a large amount of money it gets from the state could be going somewhere else.
Tipp City Library director Lisa Santucci said they’re preparing to be hit with cuts.
“When you’re facing cuts that feel unknown, we’re sort of just in a holding position of preparing for the worst,” she said.
Santucci said they’ve already been forced to let one person go after federal cuts gutted library funding.
