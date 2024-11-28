Ohio police officer accused of exchanging nude images with girl arrested

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A police officer in Ohio has been arrested after reportedly admitting to “exchanging nude images with a juvenile female,” according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

Austin Sabo, 23, was arrested on Wednesday after authorities conducted a search warrant at his home in Oak Harbor, Ottawa County.

He is facing two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material, according to WTOL-11.

Sabo was an officer for the Walbridge Police Department but has since been fired.

Village of Walbridge Mayor Ed Kolanko told WTOL-11 that Sabo was on a probationary period as he was recently hired as a part-time patrol officer.

The search warrant was part of a pending investigation into “ongoing sexual abuse material” and “involves” Sabo, WTOL-11 reported.

According to the Ottawa County Major Crimes Unit, a K9 found “several electronic devices that are of evidentiary value” during the search.

Additional information on those devices was not immediately available.

Anyone who may have information on child abuse or other crimes against victims is asked to the Ottawa County Major Crimes Unit at (419) 898-3155.

