Annie Oakley artifacts locked away for decades in bank vault on display at local museum

DARKE COUNTY — Artifacts that belonged to sharpshooter Annie Oakley that have been locked away for decades are now on display at a local museum.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A .32 caliber, Smith & Wesson, pearl-handled revolver that Oakley would sleep with under her pillow when she traveled can now be found at the Garst Museum in Darke County.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is on display with a dressing gown case and Oakley’s pink pillow.

The items almost went to a museum in Wyoming, according to a media release.

The great-grandchildren of William Longfelder, the executor of both Annie Oakley’s and her husband Frank Butler’s estates, visited the Garst Museum the day after the tornado in May 2024 and were given a flashlight tour of the museum.

Even in the dim light, the Longfelder heirs chose the Darke County Museum as the new home for the treasured items.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group