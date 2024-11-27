2 children found wandering in street asking for help; Mother, her boyfriend facing abuse charges

A mother and her boyfriend are facing charges after two children were found wandering the street, one with serious injuries.

Kyle Knox, 38, and Kayla Shepard, 29, were indicted on multiple abuse charges including endangering children (torture), endangering children (corporal punishment), and endangering children (serious physical harm).

On Nov. 18 Dayton police were called to a home in the 3300 block of Arlene Avenue after a neighbor reported finding a 9-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy walking in the street, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The children told officers they had been left alone and were looking for help.

The 8-year-old boy had “significant, visible injuries.”

Prosecutors allege that Knox, who is the boyfriend of the children’s mother, continually hit the 8-year-old boy which included punching him in the face several times.

When the children were left alone they saw it as an opportunity to ask for help.

Knox is currently in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

He is set to be arraigned Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Shepard is not in custody and is set to be arranged on Dec. 5.

