Dayton man accused of stealing over $600,000 from veterans non-profit

DAYTON — A Dayton man was formally charged in court, accused of 15 counts of wire fraud which embezzled money from AMVETS, a non-profit that works to support veterans, according to a press release from the US Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Danny Dale Gordon, 48, was serving as an AMVETS Post Commander in Dayton from Jan. 2022 to May 2024.

Gordon is accused of transferring money from the organization’s fundraising and scholarship accounts into its primary account before withdrawing the money for personal use, the attorney’s office says.

The money was allegedly used at casinos, for travel and hotel expenses, and a Dayton area “gentlemen’s club,” according to the release.

Gordon is accused of spending around $622,000 of AMVETS money.

According to the attorney’s office, Gordon could face up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

