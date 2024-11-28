Both drivers removed from vehicles after rollover crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Medics removed both drivers from their vehicles following a rollover crash in Springfield Wednesday.

Officers and medics responded to Western Avenue and Main Street for a two-car crash, according to a social media post.

Springfield Fire Rescue Division posted a photo on its Facebook page.

It shows one car suffered heavy front-end damage. The other vehicle ended up on its side.

Both drivers were extricated from their vehicles and transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, Springfield Fire said.

Two children were not in the crash.

