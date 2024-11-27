Man dies shortly after returning from Speedway; Police believe they know what happened

KETTERING — Police are releasing more information after a death investigation was launched into the death of a man some thought may have been hit by a car.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke to the man’s family about his tragic death. What they’re urging others to do tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Police were called to an apartment in the 2800 block of Bobbie Place on Monday night on reports of an unresponsive male.

Neighbors of the man, later identified as 77-year-old Barry Alvis, thought he may have been hit by a car.

“We have a neighbor that has been hit twice,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

When first responders got to the scene, they found Alvis unresponsive and tried to revive him, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Police launched a potential fatal hit-and-run investigation, believing he may have been hit by a car but the facts they uncovered showed something else.

