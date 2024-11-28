Dayton concludes Maui Invitational knocking off No. 2 UConn

MAUI — The Dayton Flyers wrapped up the 2024 Maui Invitational by upsetting No. 2 UConn, 83-65, at the Lahaina Civic Center early Thursday.

UD lost their first two games by a total of seven points. They fell to No. 12 North Carolina, 92-90, Monday and lost to No. 5 Iowa State, 89-84, Tuesday.

Dayton finished in seventh place in the 2024 Maui Invitational.

Enoch Cheeks led four Flyers in double figures with 20 points, including 10 in the last six minutes.

Nate Santos added 18. Posh Alexander scored 16 points and Zed Key had 15 points and nine rebounds.

This is UD’s first win over a top-two team since it upset No. 2 Notre Dame, 97-82, at the UD Arena back in 1974.

Dayton led 41-37 at halftime and the Huskies tied the game at 43-43 to start the second half. Malachi Smith’s layup reclaimed the lead, 45-43.

UD had a 62-57 lead with 5:55 to play and went on a 15-4 run to expand the advantage to 77-61 with three minutes remaining.

The Flyers shot 50% from the floor for the entire game. They made 54% of their shots in the second half.

UD improves to 6-2 overall.

Dayton’s next game will be Tuesday, Dec. 3. They return home to host Western Michigan at UD Arena at 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. It will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

