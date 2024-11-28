‘Happy Thanksgiving, burglars;’ Duo arrested for stealing $2,000 in merchandise from Kohl’s

SUMMIT COUNTY — Two men were arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly breaking into an Ohio Kohl’s store and stealing over $2,000 worth of merchandise.
Police for the Springfield Township Police Department near Akron were called to Kohl’s in the middle of the night for a commercial alarm activation.
The alarm monitoring company observed two people entering and exiting the front doors of the store. When officers got to the scene, the alarm company said the duo had re-entered the store, police said in a social media post.
The two suspects tried to run out an exit in the back of the store, but both were eventually caught.
“Happy Thanksgiving, burglars. You’ve earned a free ride to jail!” the department wrote on social media.
The men, identified as 21-year-old Anthony Williams, Jr. and 20-year-old Ryan Thomas, were in possession of miscellaneous clothing and cologne items that were collectively worth over $2,100.
Police later learned that the men got into the store by forcing the doors open with a crowbar.
The duo were taken into custody and charged with breaking and entering, theft, possessing criminal tools, and obstructing official business.
