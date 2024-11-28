Dayton Philharmonic musician found dead after Green Co. house fire

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP, Greene County — The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra has confirmed that the man found dead after a fire in Green Co. was one of their musicians.

Carroll Compton, commonly known as Don, was dead found inside a home after a fire in Greene County on Sunday, according to the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

Compton joined the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra in 1977. According to the philharmonic, he played classical bass and electric bass, specializing in jazz.

“I had great respect for Don Compton, for many reasons, but especially because of his skill as a jazz bassist. There aren’t many great orchestral bass players who can also be a great jazz upright bass player. And there aren’t many great jazz bassists who are also great orchestral players. The skill sets are that different. But Don somehow figured out how to work both sides of that stylistic divide. I also felt a kinship with Don because we were both Beatles fans and both big fans of Leonard Bernstein’s MASS. All of us in the DPO will miss him very much,” Dayton Philharmonic Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman said.

Beavercreek firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 1615 Hilltop Road in Beavercreek Township around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Initial reports indicate that crews saw heavy fire when they arrived.

It is unclear if Compton died in the fire or before the fire, the office said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Beavercreek Fire Department are investigating this fire.

