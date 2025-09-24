Person reportedly falls from silo in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A person reportedly fell off a silo in Miami County on Wednesday evening.
The incident was reported in the 5000 block of Farrington Road after 6:30 p.m., a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.
The Piqua Fire Department and Miami County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
