Local animal shelter ‘critically over capacity’

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center said it is “critically over capacity” in a recent social media post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shelter said they currently have 106 dogs in its care, despite being designed to house only 80 safely.

TRENDING STORIES:

The post indicates that the shelter had to restrict intakes to court orders.

However, this doesn’t affect the shelter’s lost and found services, scanning pets for microchips, and offering supplies to help those who find or own dogs.

“We urgently need adopters, fosters and rescues to help place dogs in safe, loving homes,” the post said.

Those interested in adopting do not need to set up an appointment.

Montgomery County ARC is located at 6790 Webster Street in Dayton. It’s open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adoption fees are $20, but include spay/neuter, initial vaccines, free monthly training classes, a current-year license, a microchip, and heartworm testing and treatment if needed.

Those interested in fostering a dog can click here or email ARCFoster@mcohio.org.

Rescue organizations that can help can call 937-264-5462 or email ARCRescue@mcohio.org.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group