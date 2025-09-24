Building evacuated after reported business explosion on U.S. 35

WEST ALEXANDRIA — A building has been evacuated after a reported explosion at a local business.
Firefighters responded at around 8:34 a.m. to the 4800 block of Eastbound U.S. 35 on reports of an explosion at a business in West Alexandria, according to a Preble County Dispatch supervisor.
The supervisor told News Center 7 that the building was evacuated, and the fire was out.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this developing story.
