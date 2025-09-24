Area county confirms first human case of West Nile virus

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — An area county has confirmed its first human case of West Nile Virus.

Hamilton County Public Health said they confirmed the first case of the year in Sycamore Township.

Officials believe a mosquito carrying the virus likely bit the individual.

Public health was notified of the possible case on Aug. 28 and began consulting with relevant medical providers, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

The CDC confirmed the positive case on Sept. 22.

Earlier this summer, Hamilton County Public Health found positive mosquito samples for West Nile Virus in Wymoing, Andering, and Green Township.

West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes and can make some very sick; however, most don’t get seriously ill, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

“Most people who are bitten by an infected mosquito will not become sick, but people with weakened immune systems, with certain chronic medical conditions or who are over age 50 are at risk for severe illness or even death,” public health said. “People who experience severe symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.”

Mosquitoes will be active until temperatures drop below 50 degrees or after the first frost.

Public health provided several tips on how you can protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites:

Use bug spray with DEET

Wear long sleeves and pants

Stay indoors during peak mosquito times, which are early morning and evening

Fix screens on doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out

Dump out standing water, as mosquitoes lay eggs in still water

