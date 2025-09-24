Citizen’s arrest helps deputies catch suspect accused of shooting woman at local apartment complex

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person is in jail, and another person remains in the hospital after a shooting in Harrison Township on Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at an apartment complex off North Dixie Drive in Harrison Township.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 obtained the emergency calls for help, which directed deputies to Gant Drive.

“Yes, man, they shot my friend. They shot my friend,” one caller told a dispatcher.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman seriously injured in shooting at local apartment complex; Suspect detained

News Center 7 crews were on scene of the shooting Tuesday night.

“It’s still unclear exactly what the reason for the shooting was,” Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Captain Brad Daugherty said.

Wednesday afternoon, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it started after a group of women inside an apartment began arguing.

Deputies said the argument spilled outside, escalated, and then turned violent as the suspect grabbed a gun from her car and shot the victim.

“No, no, no. It’s a whole group of people out here,” the caller said.

“Did you see the person with the gun?” the dispatcher asked.

“I think a female fired shots,” the caller replied.

Deputies confirmed they arrested a woman almost as soon as they got on scene.

“There was a citizen actually detaining the suspect, who then turned that suspect over to deputies,” Daugherty said.

The sheriff’s office can’t share the suspect’s identity until they have been formally charged.

“Charges will be reviewed by the prosecutor’s office probably tomorrow,” Daugherty said.

News Center 7 checked Montgomery County Jail records and found that deputies arrested Alaya Watson around 11:35 p.m. at the same apartment on Gant Drive.

Jail records show he is being held on suspicion of felonious assault.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Watson, Alaya Unique (12/16/2003) Watson, Alaya Unique (12/16/2003) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 25-012085 on 09/24/2025 at 12:33 AM. Not Formally Charged - Felonious Assault (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group