Deputies investigating reported shooting at local apartment complex

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a reported shooting in Montgomery County Tuesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The shooting was reported at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Gant Drive just before 10 p.m.

The supervisor said medics were called to the scene, but it’s unclear if anyone has been transported to the hospital.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

