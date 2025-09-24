Multi-county chase ends in crash in Clark County; 3 in custody

CLARK COUNTY — A multi-county police chase ended in a crash in Clark County on Tuesday night, according to a Dayton police sergeant.

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed the chase started in Dayton around 6:50 p.m.

The Dayton sergeant said this chase is connected to an aggravated robbery that happened on Monday.

Authorities were trying to stop the car involved, but it crashed into the back of a semi-truck after 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 70 West near US-68

The car eventually pulled over, and authorities took three people into custody.

The sergeant said they recovered several firearms that were thrown out of the car.

Photos from the scene show several cruisers on the side of the highway.

