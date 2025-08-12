Owner of dog that attacked 89-year-old, killed pet speaks out

HUBER HEIGHTS — A woman is speaking out after her dog attacked an 89-year-old man and killed his pet earlier this week.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, 89-year-old Charles and his Chihuahua Rocco were attacked by a dog in Huber Heights on August 2.

The woman who owns the dog involved said she has concerns for her safety and wants to remain anonymous.

“People like riding by screaming things out when my kids are out here or I’m out here, and I just feel like it’s a little dangerous, so I’d rather stay anonymous on this,” she said.

After the attack, her home address was posted to social media.

“It was posted (by) the daughter of the man who got attacked, her Facebook page and the Dayton and Huber Heights public lost and found page,” she said.

She said the comments left her wanting to share her side of the story, so she called News Center 7.

“I’m a little sad, I’m also a little angry because you know, people are painting me out to be this bad dog owner, but I’m not,” she added.

She owns a terrier named Sadie and a Pitbull named Butter.

She explained what happened the day of the attack.

“My little dog, she had went underneath the fence, and so my big dog, he chased after her because they are inseparable. He jumped over the fence, and I immediately ran out the door and called my mom to help me grab them, and they were up the street,” she said.

She added that her dogs were gone for about five minutes before her mom got them.

Later that night, police showed up at her door.

“And told me that my dogs in my home were identified as the animals who did the attack on him and his dog,” she added.

She said her Pitbull Butter had never attacked another animal before.

News Center 7 found a report from 2015 where the Clark County dog warden classified a Pitbull she owned as dangerous after it attacked and killed a Chihuahua.

She said that was not the same dog that attacked Charles and his dog.

“Yeah, that dog, she died in 2019 of cancer,” she added.

However, she wants to apologize to the victim.

“I do just want to sincerely apologize to Mr. Doran for what my dogs did,” she said.

Her dogs are in a 10-day quarantine at her house.

She said the dog warden stopped by and gave her two misdemeanor citations. She will also be taking a class about dog safety next month.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

