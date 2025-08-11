Local elementary school closed for first day of school

DAYTON — A local elementary school will be closed on its first day of the school year.

Dayton Public Schools said that Louise Troy Elementary will be closed on Tuesday due to an air conditioning malfunction.

The district’s first day of school is August 12.

School is expected to resume on Wednesday after the air conditioning is repaired.

“We will let families know no later than Tuesday at 6 p.m. whether school will be in session on Wednesday,” the district said.

Storm Center 7’s Ryan Marando said the temperature on Tuesday will reach 89 degrees and “feels like” temperatures will once again reach the mid-90s.

