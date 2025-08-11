Former police officer, champion shooter arrested on child porn charges

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A former officer was arrested on multiple charges in Auglaize County.

On Feb. 7, the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a fight at a home north of St. Marys, according to a media release.

Once on scene, deputies learned there may have been alcohol and/or drugs

After a months-long investigation, deputies arrested 43-year-old Robert Golden Vogel and charged him with pandering obscenity involving a minor, disrupting public services, and furnishing to an underage.

Vogel was an officer for over a decade and was also a firearms instructor for SWAT, according to his website.

The website, which lists his birthday, matches his booking information.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

