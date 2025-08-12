Local man accused of engaging in ‘lewd acts’ at Indiana park

RICHMOND, Indiana — A local man is accused of engaging in “lewd acts” at a park in Indiana, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Emery Smith, 61, of New Paris, was arrested for indecent exposure, public nudity, and performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor on Monday.

Richmond police received several reports of a man who was allegedly naked and engaging in “lewd acts” at Middlefork Reservoir on July 26.

The department said Smith allegedly committed the acts in front of a child.

Investigators quickly began looking into the reports and were able to identify the suspect as Smith.

“If you commit acts this disgusting, especially in front of a child, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will work with anyone we need to make sure you are held accountable. There is no safe place in Richmond for this kind of behavior,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

The department encourages residents to continue to report suspicious and criminal activity.

Smith remains booked in the Wayne County Jail at the time of writing.

