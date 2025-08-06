Family wants charges after 89-year-old, pet attacked by dog

HUBER HEIGHTS — A family is seeking legal action after an 89-year-old man and his dog were attacked.

An 89-year-old man and his dog were attacked by a pitbull and a chihuahua in Huber Heights on Saturday night.

Shirley Doran said her father, Charles, is 89 but still very active.

She said Saturday was the second time Charles and his dog Rocco were attacked.

“He never heard those dogs coming because they got little squeaky barks. Or they have no barks at all,” she said.

The attack resulted in the death of Rocco.

We will update this story.

