Rock blasting takes place despite stop work order in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — Despite being issued a stop work order Wednesday morning, planned rock blasting work still happened in Tipp City.

As previously reported, the blasting is part of the construction of a retention pond for a housing development.

The city issued a stop work order on the site Wednesday morning, but the contractor had already brought the explosives to the site, according to a release from City Manager Eric Mack.

“Due to this fact, The State of Ohio Fire Marshall’s office has recommended that the city let the blasting take place today, due to the safety hazard of having the explosives on site,” the release stated.

The city acknowledged concerns about the blasting that have been brought up by residents and said they’d be following up with all parties involved.

News Center 7 previously reported that residents expressed mixed feelings about the blasting, noting the noise and dust from ongoing construction.

“When you want to relax on your patio, it’s a little challenging because you know, that’s all you hear,” Kathey Dalhamer shared about the noise from the construction.

The city said in a statement on Wednesday that its “highest priority” is to protect the residents and their property.

