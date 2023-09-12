OSHP searching for white SUV after 7-vehicle crash on I-75 NB Monday

HARRISON TWP., Montgomery County — The Dayton Post of the Ohio Highway State Patrol is investigating a 7-vehicle injury crash, according to OSHP Sergeant Tyler Ross.

The crash happened Monday, September 11 at 4:14 p.m. on I-75 NB near mile marker 58 in Harrison Township.

Two people were hurt in the crash and were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

One unidentified vehicle fled the scene and is at fault for the accident, Ross said.

This vehicle has been described by witnesses as being a larger white SUV that is should be missing a headlight with heavy front-end damage, Ross said.

This vehicle was driving erratically and lost control, causing it to strike the center median.

Other vehicles took evasive action to avoid this vehicle, which caused a chain reaction of the other six vehicles crashing.

The OHSP Dayton Post asks anyone who has information about the white SUV to contact them at (937) 832-4794

